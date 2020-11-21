Man arrested after residents report package thief in neighborhood, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Police made an arrest after residents sounded the alarm on a thief allegedly snatching delivery packages from neighborhood stoops.

James Grant, of East Chicago, was arrested Saturday on charges of theft, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

Rivera said that Prairie Park residents previously reported that packages were stolen from their porches. Two residents had Ring camera systems and caught the thief on video.

On early Saturday afternoon, a resident in the area contacted Rivera, who was off-duty, informing him the theft suspect was seen on Hidalgo Lane. Rivera called dispatch and an officer was sent to the scene to investigate.

The officer approached the man and was able to identify him as the same person caught on footage stealing packages, Rivera said.

Grant was taken to the East Chicago Police Department Jail and the Criminal Investigation Division will continue investigating the case.