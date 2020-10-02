 Skip to main content
Man fires gun at officer in pursuit, arrested after crashing SUV, police say
Man fires gun at officer in pursuit, arrested after crashing SUV, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A man fired a gun at an East Chicago officer during a chase early Friday that was sparked by a broken brake light, police said.

Laron D. Mallette, 38, of East Chicago, was arrested and his charges are currently pending, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

At 1:27 a.m. Friday, East Chicago Officer Miguel Castaneda was patrolling in his marked squad car near Railroad Avenue and Chicago Avenue when he saw a tan SUV stopped at the intersection, police said.

The officer noticed the right brake light was out and he attempted to stop the SUV when it fled from him.

As Castaneda chased the vehicle, the driver of the SUV pointed a gun out of his window and fired shots at the officer, Rivera said. Castaneda swerved to dodge the bullets as the SUV continued driving east on Chicago Avenue.

As the pursuit continued to Huish Drive, activated railroad gates showed a train was oncoming. To avoid being hit by the train, the officer stopped the chase. However, other officers found the SUV crashed at Chicago Avenue and Cline Avenue with no one inside.

Authorities and a police dog searched the area, tracking the driver’s path, leading to police finding the suspect a short time later. Rivera thanked the East Chicago Patrol Division, Officer J. Morris and police dog Apollo for their work in catching the suspect.

Narcotics and other pieces of evidence related to the incident were found at the scene by East Chicago Police Department CSI Unit, Rivera said. The East Chicago Criminal Investigation Division is continuing the investigation.

Currently, Mallette is being held at the East Chicago Police Department Jail.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

