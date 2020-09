Man found shot in both arms, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — A man was found wounded in both arms after technology picked up multiple shots being fired in the area.

Around 5 p.m. Monday police were called to the 4400 block of Tod Avenue in East Chicago after being alerted by Shot Spotter technology, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

They found a 19-year-old East Chicago man suffering from two gunshot wounds — one in his left bicep and the other in his right arm. The man was taken to St. Catherine Hospital where he is in stable condition.

The man told officers he was walking in the area when he heard gunfire and realized he had been hit. He claimed he did not see where the gunfire came from and did not give police a description of the suspect, Rivera said.

East Chicago Detective William Johnson is investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 219-391-8500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.