Man shot by police files lawsuit against officers; claims he did not have gun

Officers arrived and heard more gunshots and ShotSpotter indicated four rounds had been fired near the officers' location, Rivera said.

Officers followed the sound of the gunfire to an alley, where they saw two men in a backyard.

One of the men, later identified as Hammond, had a semi-automatic handgun, Rivera said. The other man, later identified as 39-year-old Clifton Jordan, of Lansing, had a rifle, he said.

Officers ordered the men to drop their guns, but neither man complied, police said. When Hammond pointed his handgun at police, an East Chicago officer shot and wounded Hammond, Rivera said.

Hammond and Jordan subsequently barricaded themselves inside a rear apartment, according to police. After several more police officers arrived, they entered the apartment, Rivera said.

Medics were called when Hammond was found bleeding from his abdomen area and he was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Jordan was arrested and taken to the East Chicago Jail, Rivera said. Officers secured the crime scene and recovered a handgun, rifle and several spent shell casings, police reported.