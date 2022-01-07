Man shot by police files lawsuit against officers; claims he did not have gun

EAST CHICAGO — A man who was shot by police who were responding to a report of gunfire in an East Chicago neighborhood has filed a lawsuit against the officers involved, according to court filings.
Legal representatives of Justin Hammond, 34, of Chicago, filed the suit Thursday, alleging that Hammond did not have a gun when he was shot by East Chicago officers on Dec. 11.
Members of Kulis Law, a Chicago law firm, filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, accusing the officers of excessive force, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Hammond is seeking compensation and punitive action through a jury trial.
In the lawsuit, Hammond's attorneys allege that the officers shot Hammond unprovoked. Police reports allege that Hammond was holding a firearm and refused to comply with officers' orders to put it down.
East Chicago police were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 11 to the 4800 block of Northcote Avenue after receiving reports of gunshots and alerts from the city's ShotSpotter technology, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera previously reported.
ShotSpotter indicated one round had been fired at 10:21 p.m. and 11 rounds were fired about a minute later, police said.
Officers arrived and heard more gunshots and ShotSpotter indicated four rounds had been fired near the officers' location, Rivera said.
Officers followed the sound of the gunfire to an alley, where they saw two men in a backyard.
One of the men, later identified as Hammond, had a semi-automatic handgun, Rivera said. The other man, later identified as 39-year-old Clifton Jordan, of Lansing, had a rifle, he said.
Officers ordered the men to drop their guns, but neither man complied, police said. When Hammond pointed his handgun at police, an East Chicago officer shot and wounded Hammond, Rivera said.
Hammond and Jordan subsequently barricaded themselves inside a rear apartment, according to police. After several more police officers arrived, they entered the apartment, Rivera said.
Medics were called when Hammond was found bleeding from his abdomen area and he was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in serious condition, police said.
Jordan was arrested and taken to the East Chicago Jail, Rivera said. Officers secured the crime scene and recovered a handgun, rifle and several spent shell casings, police reported.
The East Chicago officer who shot Hammond, who has not yet been named, was placed on paid administrative as the investigation is ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
However, Hammond's attorneys allege that he was unarmed at his brother's residence when officer's approached the home with flashlights and guns drawn.
The lawsuit claims that Hammond was not engaging in any criminal activity when police fired their weapons at an excess of 20 times without warning, and that the officers did not provide medical assistance to him after he was wounded.
Since he was admitted into the hospital, Hammond has had to undergo multiple surgeries and will undergo more, according to court documents filed in the case.
Hammond has not been formally charged in the incident as of Thursday, according to online court records.
The Lake County prosecutor's office has not yet released information pertaining to the investigation or any potential charges resulting from the case.
Times Staff Writer Sarah Reese contributed to this story.