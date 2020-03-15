Man shot to death, found behind wheel of crashed car, cops say

EAST CHICAGO — Police found a Chicago man shot in the neck behind the wheel of a car that crashed into several parked vehicles Saturday night.

The man, identified by the Lake County coroner as 20-year-old Perry Booker Jr., of Chicago, was unresponsive and had suffered gunshot wounds to his neck about 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Elm Street, East Chicago police said. He was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Four other people were in the silver Nissan Altima with Booker Jr.; two were transported to the hospital for minor injuries caused by the crash, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers were alerted after a "shotspotter" indicated numerous rounds were fired in the area where the car was found. Police said it appeared the Altima crashed into several parked vehicles.

"All parties will be interviewed by our detective bureau," East Chicago police said in a news release. "Personal information on these parties will not be released due to this being an active homicide investigation. There is also no suspect information at this time."