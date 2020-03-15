Man shot to death, found behind wheel of crashed car, cops say

EAST CHICAGO — Police found a Chicago man shot in the neck behind the wheel of a car that crashed into several parked vehicles Saturday night.
The man, identified by the Lake County coroner as 20-year-old Perry Booker Jr., of Chicago, was unresponsive and had suffered gunshot wounds to his neck about 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Elm Street, East Chicago police said. He was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
Four other people were in the silver Nissan Altima with Booker Jr.; two were transported to the hospital for minor injuries caused by the crash, police said.
Officers were alerted after a "shotspotter" indicated numerous rounds were fired in the area where the car was found. Police said it appeared the Altima crashed into several parked vehicles.
"All parties will be interviewed by our detective bureau," East Chicago police said in a news release. "Personal information on these parties will not be released due to this being an active homicide investigation. There is also no suspect information at this time."
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the police's anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500 or the Detective Bureau at 219-391-8318. A private message also can be sent the East Chicago police's Facebook page.