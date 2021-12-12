Man shot, wounded by police after officers encountered 2 with guns, official says

EAST CHICAGO — A police officer shot a man late Saturday after he pointed a semi-automatic handgun at police, who were responding to alerts of gunfire in the South Side neighborhood, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

East Chicago police were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. to the 4800 block of Northcote Avenue after receiving reports of gunshots and alerts from the city's ShotSpotter technology, he said.

ShotSpotter indicated one round had been fired at 10:21 p.m. and 11 rounds were fired about a minute later, police said.

Officers arrived and heard more gunshots. ShotSpotter indicated four rounds had been fired near the officers' location, Rivera said.

Officers followed the sound of the gunfire to an alley, where they saw two men in a backyard.

One of the men, later identified as 34-year-old Justin Hammond, of Chicago, had a semi-automatic handgun, Rivera said.

The other man, later identified as 39-year-old Clifton Jordan, of Lansing, had a rifle, he said.