Man, woman found shot at apartment complex
Man, woman found shot at apartment complex

STOCK Police - East Chicago
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — Two gunshot victims were found at an East Chicago apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Around 5:20 p.m. police were called to the 3800 block of Erie Court for a reported shooting, said East Chicago Lt. Jose Rivera. 

A male, unknown age, was shot in the leg and a female, unknown age, was shot in the buttocks, police said. The two were taken to a local hospital for treatments and their current conditions are unknown. 

East Chicago police are at the scene collecting evidence and limited information was available as the investigation is ongoing. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

