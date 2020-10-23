Man, woman found shot at apartment complex

EAST CHICAGO — Two gunshot victims were found at an East Chicago apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Around 5:20 p.m. police were called to the 3800 block of Erie Court for a reported shooting, said East Chicago Lt. Jose Rivera.

A male, unknown age, was shot in the leg and a female, unknown age, was shot in the buttocks, police said. The two were taken to a local hospital for treatments and their current conditions are unknown.

East Chicago police are at the scene collecting evidence and limited information was available as the investigation is ongoing.

