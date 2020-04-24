Mayor delayed action to protect employees from COVID-19, council president claims

"(Garcia) knows this. He knows what we are doing," Copeland said.

'Human error'

Copeland said his administrative is proactively responded to the crisis while also protecting privacy rights of sickened workers.

"When we received notification of the first confirmed positive test of a city worker, we sent 40 people to be tested. Data, truth and facts have governed our actions, and must continue to guide our actions. We are not going to shrink from this problem," Copeland said. "We are moving to arrange to offer testing to the whole city. We are not going to deal with it shrouded in mystery.

"At the same time we must protect those who have been exposed. We are legally obligated to protect our employee’s HIPPA rights while also making notifications to people based on possible exposures. We do not want people who have been exposed to be treated as lepers."

He said the majority of positive cases were asymptomatic, he said.

Garcia is sponsoring a city ordinance up for a vote Monday night that urges the administration, city health officer and all departments to follow CDC guidelines for prevention techniques, contract tracing and isolation for positive city employees.