Mayor’s veto sets up showdown over family leave for city’s first responders

EAST CHICAGO — Mayor Anthony Copeland is vetoing a city council move to grant paid time off to first responders who are sick with COVID-19 or caring for family members sick with COVID-19.
The mayor said late this week that Ordinance 20-0027, which he vetoed Thursday, would have dangerously decreased the number of first responders available for public duty.
Copeland said the ordinance is another attempt by the council to usurp his authority as mayor over city employees and “undermine my ability to maintain public safety."
City Council President Robert Garcia said Thursday the council passed the ordinance Dec. 28 at the request of members of the police and firefighters unions.
It permits police, firefighters and other first responders to take part in a policy that grants other city employees paid time off and family medical leave because of sickness connected to the pandemic.
The city currently excludes first responders from receiving paid leave of absence.
Garcia said he expects the council to override the mayor’s veto at the at its Monday meeting.
Copeland said if the council overrides his veto, he is prepared to declare an emergency to keep the city’s first responders under his control in terms of granting paid leave of absence.
Copeland said the city already is hard-pressed to fully staff each work shift. He said employee turnover has left the city police department with nine vacant positions.
Copeland said the council recently criticized him for the short staffing and demanded he increase police hiring.
Copeland said his chief is working hard to recruit new police officers, but this ordinance would have the effect of reducing officers available to work.
“Its hard to believe,” the mayor said Thursday.
The mayor and city council members already are locked in a year-long battle over who controls the work schedules for city firefighters.
A panel of seven Lake County judges are scheduled to hear evidence and arguments at a trial, scheduled to begin Feb. 25, on whether the mayor or the council has authority over city employees working conditions.
Garcia said the council clearly does in this case, “but the mayor refused to follow the law.”
Garcia and the mayor are expected to clash on other city spending issues as early as Monday’s council session.
The mayor said the council is refusing to pay city vendors. Garcia said the council may restrict the mayor’s spending authority over casino gaming revenues.