Mayor’s veto sets up showdown over family leave for city’s first responders

EAST CHICAGO — Mayor Anthony Copeland is vetoing a city council move to grant paid time off to first responders who are sick with COVID-19 or caring for family members sick with COVID-19.

The mayor said late this week that Ordinance 20-0027, which he vetoed Thursday, would have dangerously decreased the number of first responders available for public duty.

Copeland said the ordinance is another attempt by the council to usurp his authority as mayor over city employees and “undermine my ability to maintain public safety."

City Council President Robert Garcia said Thursday the council passed the ordinance Dec. 28 at the request of members of the police and firefighters unions.

It permits police, firefighters and other first responders to take part in a policy that grants other city employees paid time off and family medical leave because of sickness connected to the pandemic.

The city currently excludes first responders from receiving paid leave of absence.

Garcia said he expects the council to override the mayor’s veto at the at its Monday meeting.