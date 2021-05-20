Meal donations now accepted for burned Carmelite Home's displaced residents, staff

Local police are helping publicize donation efforts to aid residents displaced by a fire Sunday at East Chicago's St. Joseph Carmelite Home.
The facility is now accepting meal donations on a calendar day basis. The hope is that businesses, fraternal groups, churches and families will sign up to donate a full meal for a particular day, a news release from the Highland Police Department states.
The home, which houses at-need children — from infancy to 18 years old — is in need of meals big enough to feed about 40 people. That includes children and staff, police said.
"Many are housed here on a temporary basis due to various family matters or through the recommendation of the Department of Children and Family Services. Because of the fire, they are unable to prepare full meals on-site," the release states.
Residents are also in need of children's clothing, personal hygiene items, toiletries and gift cards. Donated clothing must be new, not used, due to COVID-19 concerns, police said.
The 108-year-old Carmelite Home was damaged in a large fire Sunday afternoon, The Times reported.
Sister Maria Perez, a Carmelite nun, told The Times the building caught fire around noon that day.
Perez said she and others didn't initially think the fire was real. They assumed someone cooking in the kitchen caused smoke until they saw it for themselves.
"We didn't think it was real or anything serious until we started seeing the fire," Perez told The Times. "We don't know what happened. We don't have an idea of what really provoked the fire."
Smoke was seen pouring from the building about 3:30 p.m. that day. At the same time, firefighters from East Chicago and Hammond sprayed water on the roof in an attempt to douse the flames.
Birds at the home and a certified therapy dog were rescued from inside.
None of the children or staff from the home were injured in the fire, though two firefighters suffered minor injuries — one to the ankle and the other to his wrist. Both had recovered Monday, East Chicago Deputy Fire Chief Marc Escobedo said.
Escobedo told The Times Monday crews battled the blaze for roughly six hours.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Escobedo said the middle building of the Carmelite Home off Grasselli Street suffered the most damage, where the blaze likely originated.
The building also sustained water and smoke damage, and the roof of the middle building caved in, he said.
Children and staff were temporarily relocated Sunday to the Maria Teresa Tauscher Center along East 149th Street, behind the home.
Carmelite Home staff told The Times the home's main kitchen was completely destroyed.
In the fire's wake, community leaders and entities collaborated quickly to provide assistance to the shelter.
North Township Trustee Adrian Santos, along with East Chicago Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, were at the Carmelite Home Sunday and promised to help in any way they could.
The pair helped secure food, clothing, vouchers and 15 cots for the home, and pledged to finding accommodations for any sisters in need of a place to stay.
Santos noted Red Cross had also been called.
St. Catherine Hospital, along with other Lake County officials, also reached out to help, staff said.
Ridge United Methodist Church has given clothing and hygiene supplies to displaced residents that were previously donated, the church announced Monday.
The church is also planning to make a monetary contribution from the pastor's discretionary fund.
Highland police urged any restaurateurs, business owners and others interested in donating meals to contact Vicky Alanis of the Carmelite Home at 219-902-2538.
Dee Young, fundraising and administrative coordinator for the Carmelite Home, said the home also needs Visa gift cards to help purchase food, clothing and shoes for the children who live there.
Those interested in donating gift cards may contact Young at dyoung.carmelite@gmail.com, or drop off donations at the Maria Teresa Tauscher Center along East 149th Street in East Chicago.
A GoFundMe for the home was created Sunday, and had since raised $63,687 as of Thursday morning.
To donate to the fund, visit https://bit.ly/3fk9MK4.
The Carmelite Home has expressed gratitude to the community for all the support it has provided.
"Our hearts are heavy due to the devastation of our home today," a Facebook post by the home late Sunday read. "We are still assessing the damage and cause, but we are ever-grateful that no one was injured."