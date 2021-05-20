Meal donations now accepted for burned Carmelite Home's displaced residents, staff

Perez said she and others didn't initially think the fire was real. They assumed someone cooking in the kitchen caused smoke until they saw it for themselves.

"We didn't think it was real or anything serious until we started seeing the fire," Perez told The Times. "We don't know what happened. We don't have an idea of what really provoked the fire."

Smoke was seen pouring from the building about 3:30 p.m. that day. At the same time, firefighters from East Chicago and Hammond sprayed water on the roof in an attempt to douse the flames.

Birds at the home and a certified therapy dog were rescued from inside.

None of the children or staff from the home were injured in the fire, though two firefighters suffered minor injuries — one to the ankle and the other to his wrist. Both had recovered Monday, East Chicago Deputy Fire Chief Marc Escobedo said.

Escobedo told The Times Monday crews battled the blaze for roughly six hours.