No one hurt in explosion in slag pit at Region mill, company says

EAST CHICAGO — No one was injured in a slag pit explosion early Sunday afternoon at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor West, company spokeswoman Patricia Persico said.

The explosion occurred at a contractor's facility at the mill that turns slag into cement, she said. 

Several small fires at the mill were put out.

Smoke over East Chicago steel mill

A cloud of smoke rises Sunday from the Cleveland-Cliffs facility in East Chicago, just east of Whiting Lakefront Park. Residents reported hearing a loud boom.

“No one was injured,” Persico said. “There was no damage.”

The blast took place at Lafarge North America, 3210 Watling St., in the raw materials section of the sprawling mill on Lake Michigan in East Chicago’s Indiana Harbor neighborhood.

Rain in recent days caused the explosion, she said. 

Slag is a highly volatile byproduct of steelmaking prone to exploding when mixed with water.

"With slag, it looks and sounds worse than it is," she said. "No one was hurt."

The explosion occurred at a contractor's facility at the mill that turns slag into cement, Cleveland-Cliffs said.

