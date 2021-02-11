Off-duty East Chicago officer removed from ICU after being seriously wounded in shooting, police say

Sanchez was wounded in a shooting late Sunday while off-duty and picking up food when an argument broke out and he was shot five times, police said.

He was shot by two people unknown to him, prompting him to return fire and strike one person, according to an East Chicago Police Department news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sanchez is being treated at a Chicago area hospital, police said.

Sanchez was shot in his intestines and bowel area, for which he had received two surgeries to date.

Sanchez is a father to three children, police said.

Another person police identified as a suspect was also being treated for gunshot wounds at a Chicago hospital, while a second suspect remained in custody, police said.

Police did disclose the names of either suspect.

Sanchez was picking up pizza about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard when an argument occurred and shots were fired, police said.

Sanchez and a male civilian were wounded by gunfire. Another civilian, who was across the street, was injured, Lake County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Pam Jones said.