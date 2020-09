One dead, two injured following East Chicago shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — One man is dead and two other people are injured following a shooting Monday night at an apartment building in East Chicago.

East Chicago police, assisted by Lake County sheriff's detectives, still were processing the scene in the 4800 block of Alexander Avenue around 9 p.m., according to Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

Deputy Chief Jose Rivera of East Chicago police said officers responded to the building after ShotSpotter technology indicated more than 30 shots were fired in the area.

When police arrived they found two gunshot victims, one adult male and one adult female. A second adult male victim already had been taken to St. Catherine Hospital by a family member, Rivera said.

Rivera indicated one of the men died at the hospital. The other two are in serious but stable condition, he said.

East Chicago police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.