Precautionary boil advisory lifted in East Chicago's Marktown area after 48 hours

Laboratory tests have determined the water is safe to drink, according to a statement from the East Chicago Water Department. 

EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago Water Department has lifted a precautionary boil advisory that left residents of the Marktown area without safe drinking water for about 48 hours. 

Laboratory testing confirms that the water quality has not been affected and is safe to drink, according to a statement issued Thursday.

The statement said residents whose water is cloudy or discolored should run their faucets for a few minutes until the water runs clear.

Officials announced the advisory Tuesday afternoon because of a drop in water pressure caused by emergency valve repairs that affected the area. 

