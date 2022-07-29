 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Precautionary boil water advisory issued in East Chicago

  • 0
East Chicago stock
Times file photo

EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago Water Department issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the 3900 block of Butternut Street until further notice after emergency main and valve repairs were occurring Friday.

The water department has recommended that customers boil tap water for at least three minutes prior to using or drinking it in case water quality has been affected due to a pressure drop from the repairs.

Customers should continue this process until the water department is able to take samples of the water and have it tested, which generally takes 24-48 hours. Once the advisory is lifted, customers can return to normal water usage.

If customers experience cloudiness or discolored water, the water department recommends keeping faucets running for a few minutes until the water is clear.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Italy's Lampedusa overwhelmed by flood of migrants and refugees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts