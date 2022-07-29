Precautionary boil water advisory issued in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago Water Department issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the 3900 block of Butternut Street until further notice after emergency main and valve repairs were occurring Friday.

The water department has recommended that customers boil tap water for at least three minutes prior to using or drinking it in case water quality has been affected due to a pressure drop from the repairs.

Customers should continue this process until the water department is able to take samples of the water and have it tested, which generally takes 24-48 hours. Once the advisory is lifted, customers can return to normal water usage.

If customers experience cloudiness or discolored water, the water department recommends keeping faucets running for a few minutes until the water is clear.