Residents: EPA would endorse permanent destruction of neighborhood by approving plans for logistics center

EAST CHICAGO — Residents living near the former West Calumet Housing Complex wrote in comments submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that it would be endorsing the permanent destruction of a once-vital community if it approves plans for a logistics center at the lead- and arsenic-contaminated site.

The loss of residential character in the Calumet neighborhoods likely would result in significant decreases in remaining residents' property values over time, according to the East Chicago Calumet Coalition Community Advisory Group.

The addition of a new industrial use in the area likely would negatively affect human health and the environment and further decrease the desirability of the Calumet and East Calumet neighborhoods as places to live, the group said.

The site, which EPA now calls "modified Zone 1," includes land once occupied by the now-demolished public housing complex, Goodman Park and a utilities corridor.

The West Calumet Housing Complex was built in the early 1970s atop the former Anaconda lead factory site at East 151st Street and McCook Avenue. Modified Zone 1 is within the U.S. Lead Superfund site, which is named after a different lead smelter that once operated nearby.

In summer 2016, the East Chicago Housing Authority ordered the evacuation of up to 1,200 residents — about two-thirds of them children — after EPA discovered lead and arsenic contamination in the soil at the public housing complex was far greater than expected.

"The site included more than 100 residential structures, where more than 1,000 people lived and raised families," the community group said. "It included an elementary school and playgrounds. This is the kind of neighborhood that should be allowed to rebuild and thrive again at this site."

EPA wants to enter a prospective purchaser agreement with Industrial Development Advantage, which has been working with East Chicago since 2019 to develop a campus that includes plans for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse and logistics center.

East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland signed a letter of intent in December 2019 to sell the site to IDA. He later told The Times any housing development there would be doomed from the start because of the extent of the contamination and a state law that governs housing standards.

The East Chicago Common Council voted in May 2020 to rezone the site for light industrial use, and IDA was expected to take title to modified Zone 1 this summer, EPA said.

The proposed agreement would require IDA to remove lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil to a depth of 1 foot, dispose of it off-site and backfill and cover excavated areas. The site would be cleaned to a lead standard of 800 parts per million.

EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management would oversee the cleanup and ensure it meets EPA requirements, EPA said.

A public comment period closed earlier this month for the prospective purchaser agreement; a proposed explanation of significant differences, which would officially select a commercial/industrial remedy for the site; and a proposed administrative settlement agreement and order on consent.

The draft agreement and order on consent would require five companies, all of which owned and operated lead-processing facilities in the area, to provide financial assurances totaling $13.5 million for future cleanup efforts. The companies also would agree to reimburse EPA $18 million in past cleanup costs.

EPA said it planned to release a document in response to public comments. It will release its decision on the proposals after conferring with the state and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The prospective purchaser agreement requires IDA to notify EPA when it obtains title to the site prior to finalization of that agreement, EPA said.

"EPA has not been notified that IDA has obtained title to the former housing complex property," the agency said Friday.

Residents have long advocated for an excavation down to native sand, and they still think such a cleanup is appropriate, the Community Advisory Group's comments said.

However, the group is now advocating for excavation to a depth of at least 2 feet with a standard for lead of 400 parts per million. That's the residential standard EPA used when it cleaned up soil in nearby areas referred to as Zones 2 and 3.

"The contamination from lead and arsenic goes deep into the ground in this area, thus requiring remediation to further depths," the group said.

Digging to just 1 foot with a standard of 800 ppm would leave some of the most highly contaminated soil at the site, posing a risk to residents' homes in the event of a flood or during construction and any future sewer or utility work, the group said.

Residents also fear contamination could seep into groundwater, which in turn seeps into their homes and poses health risks when they use their basements.

Residents asked EPA to immediately disclose information about IDA's remedial design and action work plan, who IDA plans to hire as a contractor for the cleanup and what steps will be taken to protect residents' health during excavation work.

EPA told The Times it doesn't plan to publicly release draft work plans.

"EPA plans to hold a public meeting before construction begins to discuss the cleanup approach, including methods that will be used to ensure the cleanup is done correctly and safely," the agency said.

IDA designated Verdantas, of Columbus, Ohio, as its design contractor's point of contact, EPA said.

The agency said it had not observed widespread concentrations of lead or arsenic in shallow groundwater above maximum contaminant levels.

"The placement of clean soil coupled with the construction of hardscapes such as buildings and paved areas will prevent infiltration of rainfall to underlying soils and reduce the potential for future groundwater contamination," EPA said.

EPA will require IDA to implement controls requiring workers to follow certain safety measures when sewer or utility work is conducted after construction of the logistics center, the agency said.

EPA doesn't have the authority to address residents' concerns about increased air pollution from truck exhaust, noise, traffic or other issues related to the planned logistics center.

"EPA is ensuring that Zone 1 is cleaned up in accordance with the protective selected remedy, and that the construction does not interfere with the remedy or release any contamination into the community," the agency said.

The city will be responsible for enforcing local ordinances, EPA said.

