Residents of East Chicago's 4th District encouraged to enter Christmas-decorating contest

EAST CHICAGO — For the holiday season, an East Chicago council member is giving residents of the 4th District the gift of friendly competition.

Stacy Winfield, D-4th, will host her third annual Outdoor Christmas Decorating Contest next week. Residents are encouraged to decorate their home exteriors and "light up the district with love" to prolong the joy of the holiday season, she said.

Competitors are eligible for first-, second-, third- and fourth-place prizes, sponsored by other council members and her sister, Winfield said. The first-place winner will receive $500.

Winfield said she was inspired to start the contest during winter 2020, when she felt morale was lacking in her area because of many months of travel restrictions and deaths of numerous loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she felt the holidays were an opportunity to bring joy, and this competition would brighten spirits.

Twenty-six people entered in the contest in previous years. This year, Winfield said, she hopes to make it to 30.

If residents aren't interested in entering the contest, they are still encouraged to decorate to spread some holiday cheer, Winfield said. Any senior citizen in East Chicago's 4th District who would like a small decorative garland or needs assistance decorating can contact Winfield.

The last day to enter — call Winfield at 219-397-3734 — is Saturday, and the deadline to decorate is Thursday. Winners will be announced next Saturday. Contest judges will reside outside of the 4th District.

