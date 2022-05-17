Residents to weigh in on plan to complete cleanup at site of now-demolished housing complex

EAST CHICAGO — Residents will have a chance to weigh in Saturday on plans to finish cleaning up lead and arsenic in the soil at the now-demolished West Calumet housing complex to a standard that is less stringent than originally proposed in 2014.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency scheduled a meeting for 10 a.m. May 21 at the former Carrie Gosch School, 455 E. 148th St.

EPA wants to enter a prospective purchaser agreement with Industrial Development Advantage, LLC, which has been working with East Chicago since 2019 to develop a campus that includes plans for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse and logistics center.

The proposed agreement would require IDA to remove lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil to a depth of 1 foot, dispose of it off-site and backfill and cover excavated areas. The EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management would oversee the cleanup and ensure it meets EPA requirements, the EPA said.

The parcel, which EPA calls "modified Zone 1," includes land once occupied by the now-demolished public housing complex, Goodman Park and a utilities corridor.

EPA also is seeking comment on a proposed explanation of significant differences, which would officially select a commercial/industrial remedy for the site, and a proposed administrative settlement agreement and order on consent.

The draft agreement and order on consent would require five companies, all of which owned and operated lead-processing facilities in the area, to provide financial assurances totaling $13.5 million for future cleanup efforts. The companies also would agree to reimburse EPA $18 million in past cleanup costs.

Zone 1 was included in a 2014 consent decree for the U.S. Lead Superfund site, which also included an eastern portion of the Calumet neighborhood called Zone 3.

East Chicago officials initially called for Zone 1 to be cleaned to the same residential standard as Zone 3. However, the city changed course in December 2019 and abandoned plans to build new housing at the site.

Instead, East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland sent a letter to EPA stating he had signed a letter of intent to sell the site to IDA.

The move angered residents, who had been pushing for new housing at the site. Many of those evacuated from the housing complex in 2017 and 2018 wanted to return, they said.

EPA said it decided not to proceed with plans for Zone 1 under the 2014 consent decree and instead moved forward with an administrative approach, which it characterized as "better suited to address implementation of the cleanup and redevelopment of the site by a non-liable party."

IDA is expected to acquire the property after EPA finalizes the proposed agreements, EPA said.

"The prospective purchaser agreement proposed by EPA will enable IDA, who did not cause the contamination and is not a party to the 2014 consent decree, to clean up and redevelop Zone 1," EPA said. "An administrative agreement is suitable to ensure implementation of the work by IDA."

Residents repeatedly have advocated for a more comprehensive cleanup, including excavation to a depth of 4 feet or more.

They fear contamination left in place in deeper soils could migrate to groundwater, which in turn might seep into basements in the area.

A 30-day comment period closes June 3.

To review documents, visit EPA's USS Lead Superfund website; the city's main library, 2401 E. Columbus Drive; or the Pastrick branch library, 1008 W. Chicago Ave.

