Salary ordinance disappoints East Chicago clerk

The salary ordinance had initially been worded to give both Medina and Morris the $75,000 figure, but numbers were changed after the ordinance was tabled.

The ordinance was adjusted to give Medina a $5,000 raise and Morris a $10,000 increase, but Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, made a motion to give Morris the whole $75,000, and that motion was approved by a vote of 5-3.

Morris has served as city court judge for 18 years.

"I definitely think she deserves a raise," Councilwoman Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, said. "I'm just not sure that we need to do this all at one time."

The council voted 8-0 to approve the salary ordinance on final reading.

Councilman Lenny Franciski, D-2nd, was not present at the Dec. 22 meeting.

In other city news, Councilwoman Stacy Winfield, D-4th, has announced the winners in her district's second annual Christmas Outdoor Decorating Contest.

The first place winner of a $700 prize donated by Winfield, Councilman Kenneth Monroe, D-at large, and North Township board member Richard Novak was the Cruz family at 4305 Stewart Court.