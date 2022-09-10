Santos, Rancifer plan to challenge Copeland for EC mayor

EAST CHICAGO — Mayor Anthony Copeland’s re-election campaign will not go unchallenged next year.

North Township Trustee Adrian Santos, a rising star in the Region’s Democratic party, announced earlier this week he will be in the race.

East Chicago Common Councilman Dwayne Rancifer Jr., D-at large, said Friday he also will be running for mayor in the 2023 spring Democratic primary.

Both hope to squash Copeland's bid for a fourth term as the city’s chief executive. He announced in April he would be running again.

Copeland is running on a record of rescuing the city from financial disaster and more than a decade of rebuilding its crumbling infrastructure.

Copeland, who couldn’t be reached Friday for comment, said in a Facebook post to supporters this spring, “Together, we’ve maintained a healthy budget, made strides to our infrastructure, brought back a sense of community, reduced crime, rebuilt areas once vacant, all while collaboratively beautifying our great city.”

However, Copeland’s present administration is no stranger to controversy.

He and the city’s firefighter union have waged a three-year-long battle over pay and working conditions.

A U.S. District Court judge ordered Copeland in March to return firefighters to a traditional 24 hours on/48 hours off duty schedule — ruling Copeland improperly imposed a punishing swing shift on the firefighters in 2019 in retaliation for endorsing his political opponents.

Copeland is now appealing that decision in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

This June, the city’s police union complained that Copeland’s penny-pinching has reduced the city’s police force to little more than half its budgeted full staff, as officers leave for better pay and working conditions.

Copeland and his department heads defend the mayor’s budget and its impact on the quality of life, but Santos is making these grievances the focus of his rival campaign.

“The mayor beats his chest about his budget surplus, but our city deserves better," Santos said. "Rebuilding a city takes more than providing attractive flowerpots and better infrastructure. I want to invest into fully staffing our public safety departments."

Santos served as a councilman from 2004 to 2015 and as city clerk from 2016 through 2020.

Last year, he became North Township trustee, the first Hispanic person to hold one of the state’s largest township government offices, after the former Trustee Frank J. Mrvan left to become a U.S. congressman.

Voters nominated Santos in May to his first full four-year term as trustee. He is running unopposed in the fall general election.

Santos said that he loves being township trustee and that although his opponents may deride him as an office jumper, he cannot ignore complaints about a public safety crisis in East Chicago.

Rancifer, who has served one term on the city council, said Friday he will soon formally announce his candidacy and his reasons for running.

Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, a frequent opponent of Copeland, said Friday he will not be running for mayor. He said he is throwing his support behind Santos’ campaign.

Voters will be electing some 100 municipal offices next year in 29 cities and towns across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties — including mayoral races in Crown Point, East Chicago, Lake Station, Portage, Valparaiso, the city of LaPorte and Michigan City.