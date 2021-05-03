 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search resumes for missing boater; 'narrow window' allowed due to weather, official says
alert urgent

Search resumes for missing boater; 'narrow window' allowed due to weather, official says

STOCK — Indiana Conservation Officer boat
Provided

EAST CHICAGO — A search resumed Monday for a missing boater after poor weather conditions the day before forced authorities to temporarily discontinue their efforts, an official said.

Indiana conservation officers were conducting a sonar search in an attempt to locate Kelvin Soto Crespo, 20, of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, who went missing after a boat he was aboard capsized Saturday several miles offshore from the East Chicago Marina, said Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.

"We have a narrow window of time today where the weather will allow for the search to continue," Brock said.

High wind and waves Sunday forced Indiana Conservation Police to call off a second day of searching. Future search efforts will be determined on a day-to-day basis "based on weather and available resources," Brock said.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

Crespo and three other people were aboard when an 18-foot Bayliner runabout boat capsized just before 2:15 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat launched from the Chicago station and rescued two of the boat's occupants. The two told officials that four people had been aboard.

A good Samaritan rescued a third boater, officials said.

Two of the boaters were treated for hypothermia, and a third person was in critical condition Saturday night, officials said.

All three told officials they were able to put on life jackets when the boat went down, DNR said.

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

An investigation into why the boat capsized remains ongoing, Brock said.

Anyone who spots the Bayliner or any items that may be associated with it is asked to call Indiana Conservation Police at 812-837-9536.

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this story.

Check nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.

 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA Administrator: 'It's a new day in space'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts