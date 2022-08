Shooting in East Chicago leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

EAST CHICAGO — A man was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting in East Chicago on Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and a crash near the intersection of 140th and Alder Streets about 6 p.m. Saturday. East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera said officers found a crashed vehicle with a man who had been shot inside. Rafael A. Anaya, 18, of Hobart, had been shot in the neck and was taken to St. Catherine Hospital. Rivera said that "due to the severity of his injuries," Rafael Anaya was later taken to a Chicago-area hospital.

Officers found a second gunshot victim about a block away at the Mobil gas station on Columbus Drive. Josue Anaya, 27, of East Chicago, had been shot in his left armpit area. He was also taken to St. Catherine Hospital where he died from his wound.

Rivera said Rafael Anaya and Josue Anaya are related. Rafael Anaya is in critical condition.

Josue Anaya was currently out on bond for a 2020 murder and was set to go to trial in October. He was accused of shooting 39-year-old Julio "Diablo" Salinas to death in the 3800 block of Elm Street in East Chicago's Harbor section. Josue Anaya pleaded not guilty.

Rivera said, "It is unknown at this time if there is any links between his 2020 case and this homicide."

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Detective Miguel Pena at mpena@eastchicago.com or at 219-391-8318. Tips can be left anonymously at 219-391-8500.