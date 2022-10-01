Sink hole sends sewage into Grand Calumet River in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO — Raw sewage spilled into the Grand Calumet River in East Chicago, where the city has been working to repair the sewer main.

A semi-truck and trailer sank into a sink hole by East Chicago's wastewater treatment plant Wednesday, rupturing a 42-inch Alder Street sewer force main, according to an Indiana Department of Environmental Management email provided to The Times of Northwest Indiana.

The sewer main in question moves an estimated 80% of East Chicago's sewer flow, including effluent from several industrial facilities before it gets treated. IDEM estimates the flow from the line carries from an average of 8 million gallons per day to as much as 21 million gallons per day during heavy rains.

State inspectors were sent to the scene to monitor the discharge. They saw flooded streets west of the sinkhole along W. 152nd Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago where sewage was draining into storm inlets and discharging into the Grand Calumet River, according to the email provided to The Times of Northwest Indiana.

East Chicago brought in a contractor who deployed large 6-inch diesel pumps to try to capture the sewage and redirect it out of the Grand Calumet River and back into the sewer system. IDEM tests found the discharge in the Grand Calumet River resulted in concentrations of ammonia nitrogen of as much as 4-5 parts per million, which dissipated to 1-2 parts per million within 15 feet of the discharge.

There were no signs that aquatic life was harmed in the river, which has been deemed one of the most polluted in the world after long being a dumping ground for steel mills, refineries, factories and other industrial sites from across the heavily industrialized Calumet Region. It has been gradually cleaned up and restored to the point where herons and other species have returned there.

East Chicago expected to collect the sewage spill by the end of the day Wednesday but anticipated that the sewer main repair could take as long as a few weeks.

The city and IDEM did not immediately return messages.