Squad cars rammed in pursuit that ended in Chicago SWAT response, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Several police squad cars were rammed during a pursuit that ended in a two-hour SWAT standoff in Chicago, police said.

At 12:22 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a complaint of loud music coming from a car at 4924 Northcote Avenue, East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

Police found a blue 2016 Nissan Rogue with an Illinois license plate in the area playing extremely loud music. The driver door of the vehicle was open and a man was standing outside the vehicle, police said.

An officer in uniform got out of the squad car and announced his presence to get the man's attention. The man then walked to his driver’s side door with both hands in his coat pockets.

The officer told the man to get his hands out of his pockets and not get into the vehicle, police said, but the man continued jogging to his car. The officer saw him reach into his waist band and pull out a black object that looked the the pistol grip of a firearm, police reported.

The man then got inside his vehicle and drove toward the officer, Rivera said.

The officer was able to avoid getting hit as he moved out of the way and the driver fled in reverse going south in an alley.