Squad cars rammed in pursuit that ended in Chicago SWAT response, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Several police squad cars were rammed during a pursuit that ended in a two-hour SWAT standoff in Chicago, police said.
At 12:22 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a complaint of loud music coming from a car at 4924 Northcote Avenue, East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.
Police found a blue 2016 Nissan Rogue with an Illinois license plate in the area playing extremely loud music. The driver door of the vehicle was open and a man was standing outside the vehicle, police said.
An officer in uniform got out of the squad car and announced his presence to get the man's attention. The man then walked to his driver’s side door with both hands in his coat pockets.
The officer told the man to get his hands out of his pockets and not get into the vehicle, police said, but the man continued jogging to his car. The officer saw him reach into his waist band and pull out a black object that looked the the pistol grip of a firearm, police reported.
The man then got inside his vehicle and drove toward the officer, Rivera said.
The officer was able to avoid getting hit as he moved out of the way and the driver fled in reverse going south in an alley.
Getting back into his squad car, the officer pursued the fleeing vehicle.
During the chase, the man rammed the passenger side of another officer's squad car that was parked in an alley, Rivera said. The officer was standing outside of his car and was nearly struck.
The second officer then fired two shots at the vehicle and struck the front passenger tire, causing a flat. However, the driver continued fleeing going westbound on 150th Street into Hammond. At this time, authorities were informed the vehicle was reported stolen out of East Chicago.
During the chase, the driver struck numerous police cars and tried running police off the road, Rivera said.
The pursuit eventually ended at 99th Street and Jeffery Avenue in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood in Chicago. The fleeing vehicle came to a stop because of mechanical issues.
Chicago officers also responded and the suspect refused to get out of the vehicle, ignoring commands to surrender, police said.
Chicago police negotiators and the S.W.A.T team were called out and after two hours the suspect finally got out of his vehicle. He was then arrested by Chicago officers and taken to their police station.
The man was identified as Alexander L. Dennis, 28, of Gary, Rivera said. Dennis faces several felony charges in Illinois and Indiana.
A handgun was taken from the suspect's vehicle by Chicago police.
Chicago police will be conducting the criminal investigation for the occurrences that happened within their city.
The Chicago Police Department Investigative Response Team will also be investigating shots fired by East Chicago officers while in Chicago, Rivera said.
The East Chicago Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incidents that happened in Northwest Indiana.
The investigation is ongoing and the names of officers involved in the incident will be released at a later time, Rivera said.