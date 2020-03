Store and apartments catch fire, residents evacuated

EAST CHICAGO — Residents were evacuated as a storefront and apartments caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 3 p.m. at Baring Avenue and 149th Street, Fire Chief Anthony Serna said.

Flames were coming from a two-story building that had a storefront on the first level and three apartments above it.

All of the residents were able to make it outside safely and no one was hurt, said Deputy Chief Marc Escobedo.

The flames were most heavily coming from the grocery storefront on the main level and the store was closed at the time of the fire, he said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about an hour. Three families were displaced as firefighters continued to ensure there were no hot spots among the wreckage, Escobedo said.

Two of the second-story apartments and the store area sustained damage and it is unknown how damaged the third apartment is.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

