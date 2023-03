EAST CHICAGO — Northwest Indiana-based support group Circle of Love is hosting an event this weekend centered around healing from grief by creating art.

"Recovering From a Broken Heart" will offer families a unique medium to channel their feelings and an opportunity to heal through bonding with others who have lost loved ones, founders Sylvia Galvan and Tina Moreno said.

Attendees will get a small canvas to paint on; art supplies will be provided. The works will be given to the Schiralli Art Gallery in Valparaiso to be put on display June 11.

“For me, being able to communicate and talk to families who are going through the same things helps me a great deal," Galvan said. "We understand each other.”

She said making art helped her and her family cope in the early stages of loss when her son Thaddeus Rodriguez Jr. was killed in East Chicago in 2016. He was 25.

Art provides an opportunity to "turn something negative into something positive," she said.

Circle of Love's mission is to support families who have been affected by homicide and gun violence through the creation of community. The group holds frequent events for families and directs those in need to the appropriate resources.

This will be their first event since debuting "Memory Trees" in November at the Gary and East Chicago police departments, Moreno said. Families will be able to share what they've created on their canvas in a "relaxed, open-minded" environment.

"We want them to talk about how they feel, talk about their art," Moreno said. "Whatever is on your mind that day, just relieve that into your painting.”

Moreno said she's found purpose in helping families who have experienced the loss of a loved one in the way she has. Her son, Kyle Baldwin, was killed in Florida in 2019.

"My son always told me 'Ma, you’re going to do something really big in life'," Moreno said. "And I feel like this is my something.”

Refreshments will be provided courtesy of East Chicago Council President Monica Guzman Gonzalez and Councilwoman Debra Bolaños.

The workshop is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the East Chicago Police Department headquarters, 2301 E. Columbus Drive. To confirm attendance, email sgalvan.circloflove@gmail.com or tmoreno.circleoflove@gmail.com. Additional information on the group can be found on the Circle of Love NWI Facebook page.

