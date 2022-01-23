 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Talks between East Chicago mayor, firefighters break down
Talks between East Chicago mayor, firefighters break down

Talks between East Chicago mayor, firefighters break down

East Chicago City Hall

 Times file photo

HAMMOND — East Chicago city officials and the city’s firefighters union were unable to reach an accord on a two-year labor dispute.

U.S. District Court records state settlement talks between the East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365 and East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland ended Jan. 18 without an agreement.

The two sides now will await a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon on whether he will issue an injunction restoring the firefighters work schedule to 24 hours on duty followed by 48 hours off duty.

Some 38 members of the firefighters union sued the mayor last year, claiming he imposed a punitive swing shift schedule that requires them to work three days before getting the next 24 hours off.

They claimed the mayor did so in retaliation for their political support of Democratic mayoral candidate John Aguilera’s unsuccessful 2019 bid to upset Copeland’s reelection as mayor.

The mayor has denied the allegations, stating that the new schedule was designed to reduce excessive overtime payments to firefighters — in line with his overall efforts to achieve a balanced city budget.

