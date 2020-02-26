You are the owner of this article.
Train derails in East Chicago; businesses evacuated
Train derails in East Chicago; businesses evacuated

EAST CHICAGO — Businesses were evacuated Wednesday night near a derailment of a train pulling crude oil tankers, eliciting response from police, firefighters and HAZMAT crews.

At 5:21 p.m., police and firefighters were called to the scene of a train derailment on eastbound CSX tracks, East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said.

Five to 10 cars derailed, and 41 cars became disconnected from the rest of the train.

He said HAZMAT crews were assessing the scene to see if anything was spilled from the tank cars, which were carrying crude oil. It was unknown if any oil leaked in the wreck.

Adjacent to the tracks are multiple underground pipelines, which NIPSCO shut off for precautionary reasons.

There are no injuries, and no fires as a result of the derailment, officials said.

Serna said drivers were advised to avoid the intersections of Kennedy Avenue and Chicago Avenue and Euclid Avenue and Chicago Avenue until Thursday morning.

Businesses south of the train tracks between Euclid and Huish Street were evacuated out of precaution, Serna said. As of 7 p.m., heavy equipment such as cranes were en route to upright the train cars, which was expected to be a lengthy process.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

