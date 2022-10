UPDATE: Amtrak trains stopped on tracks in East Chicago for hours moving again

Amtrak train stopped A crowd of people stand on the side of a road near the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, above, waiting for rides after an Amtrak train was delayed.

EAST CHICAGO — Passengers on two Amtrak trains were left in the dark Friday night after they stopped on the tracks for approximately four and a half hours in East Chicago, according to multiple passengers on the train.

Trains 351 and 353 were stopped due to a power issue, according to Jason Abrams, senior public relations manager for Amtrak.

The trains stopped around 7 p.m. Multiple riders said they had no heat, electricity, food or running water until power returned around 10 p.m. The trains began moving around 11:20 p.m.

Raquel Hall, who has been on one of the trains since it departed at 5 a.m. from Pontiac, Michigan, said she feels that Amtrak has done nothing to help.

"We're not getting any answers," Hall said. "The conductor just walks by and says there are no updates."

This is one of many delays passengers on Hall's train faced on their journey from Pontiac to Chicago.

According to a live map on the Amtrak website, the train was stopped in Ann Arbor at 7:20 a.m. but didn't arrive in Kalamazoo until 3:29 p.m. Hall said they were told the train's engine died after hitting a deer, causing the delay. Another train arrived to tow the train, around 11:30 a.m., when they departed Ann Arbor, but the brakes stopped working around 7 p.m., Hall said, just short of their arrival to Chicago.

"We just want to be able to get off," Hall said.

Hall is traveling with seven family members, one of whom is running the Chicago marathon this weekend. She said some passengers decided to leave the trains and call alternate transportation, such as Uber or taxis, to get to their final destination in Chicago.

Faith DiLorenzo and Daria Pearson waited in a parking lot near the Ameristar Casino for a cousin to pick them up. They'd been on one of the trains for close to 14 hours.

"Amtrak sent a couple of apology emails, offered some people vouchers," DiLorenzo said. "Who wants that after being on there for 14 hours?"

They took the train from Ann Arbor to see singer Harry Styles in concert. DiLorenzo said this is her first time riding a train.

"I'm pissed, irritated and never taking the train again," DiLorenzo said.

Amtrak stopped 2 Passengers use glow sticks to keep light on the train, according to passenger Raquel Hall.

Pearson said they were escorted off the train by police officers and had to trudge across the tracks to a small opening in the fence surrounding the yard, where they snuck through.

"The rocks were not steady to walk on," Pearson said of the surrounding area. "It was a steep drop from the train to the ground."

Dan Guinto took the train to see singer Joji perform Friday night in Chicago, which he missed due to the delay.

"They kept on saying it would be a short delay," Guinto said. "It was problem after problem after problem,"