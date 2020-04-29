UPDATE: Groups share candy, uplifting messages during parade

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAST CHICAGO — Two groups teamed up Wednesday to pass out candy and share uplifting messages to youths during a citywide parade.

Stop the Violence Movement East Chicago and Paying It Forward paraded to help lift children's spirits during the coronavirus pandemic, organizer Ray Castaneda said.

Kids have been out of school for some time, and this year's graduating class won't get the usual fanfare, he said.

"With everything that's been going on, it's been hard for us to do our stop the violence work in the community," he said.

Costume characters, including superheroes such as Spider-Man and Captain American, princesses and even Minions, rode in trucks and passed out bags of candy to children.

The parade started in the West Calumet neighborhood and continued through the Sunnyside, Harbor, South Side and North Side areas.

Posterboards on the trucks included messages congratulating graduating seniors, wishing kids happy birthday and promoting an end to violence.

The costumes were donated by Adolph Costumes. The candy was donated by East Chicago Councilmen Robert Garcia, Dwayne Rancifer and Terrence Hill and city Clerk Adrian Santos, Castaneda said.