UPDATE: Groups share candy, uplifting messages during parade

EAST CHICAGO — Two groups teamed up Wednesday to pass out candy and share uplifting messages to youths during a citywide parade.
Stop the Violence Movement East Chicago and Paying It Forward paraded to help lift children's spirits during the coronavirus pandemic, organizer Ray Castaneda said.
Kids have been out of school for some time, and this year's graduating class won't get the usual fanfare, he said.
"With everything that's been going on, it's been hard for us to do our stop the violence work in the community," he said.
Costume characters, including superheroes such as Spider-Man and Captain American, princesses and even Minions, rode in trucks and passed out bags of candy to children.
The parade started in the West Calumet neighborhood and continued through the Sunnyside, Harbor, South Side and North Side areas.
Posterboards on the trucks included messages congratulating graduating seniors, wishing kids happy birthday and promoting an end to violence.
The costumes were donated by Adolph Costumes. The candy was donated by East Chicago Councilmen Robert Garcia, Dwayne Rancifer and Terrence Hill and city Clerk Adrian Santos, Castaneda said.
During a normal year, Stop the Violence Movement would already have held several events in the city. The group often hosts cookouts to raise money for the families of homicide victims.
Group members have been unable to help the families of two people killed in the past month, because of limits on large gatherings because of the pandemic, he said.
Kids were able to see the positive messages and retrieve candy in their own yards, he said.
"We're going to try to cover as much ground as we can," Castaneda said.
