Water main upgrades to bring interrupted service to some East Chicago residents Tuesday

EAST CHICAGO — Water service to some East Chicago residents will be interrupted Tuesday, city officials say.

The East Chicago Water Department is notifying residents near the 3500 blocks of Grand and Fir streets that service will temporarily be interrupted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for water main upgrades.

Crews will flush the water main after work is completed to remove any iron or rust deposits and entrapped air, so residents' water may appear discolored, city officials said.

Water departments officials advise residents open faucets for several minutes to allow air to escape and water to clear during this time.

Questions can be directed to the East Chicago Water Department at 219-391-8469.

