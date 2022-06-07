Water service to be interrupted in parts of East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO — Water services may be temporarily interrupted in parts of the city during emergency water main and valve work Wednesday.

According to a news release from the East Chicago Water Department, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday water services may be interrupted in and around the 4800 block of Homerlee Avenue and along 148th Street from Northcote to Wegg.

The water department will be performing water main and valve improvements. Once the work is complete, the water main will be flushed to remove any iron deposits and entrapped air.

The news release said impacted residents may notice some discoloration and air in their plumbing system. The East Chicago Water Department recommended letting water run for a few minutes until it is clear.

Residents can call 219-391-8469 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.