Water service to be interrupted in parts of East Chicago

The water department will be performing water main and valve improvements.
Times file photo
EAST CHICAGO — Water services may be temporarily interrupted in parts of the city during emergency water main and valve work Wednesday.
According to a news release from the East Chicago Water Department, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday water services may be interrupted in and around the 4800 block of Homerlee Avenue and along 148th Street from Northcote to Wegg.
The water department will be performing water main and valve improvements. Once the work is complete, the water main will be flushed to remove any iron deposits and entrapped air.
The news release said impacted residents may notice some discoloration and air in their plumbing system. The East Chicago Water Department recommended letting water run for a few minutes until it is clear.
Residents can call 219-391-8469 for more information.
Gallery: Sculptors bring sand to life
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Visitors to the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park in Michigan City were amazed at the details in the impressive sculptures.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Todd Pangborn, of Jamestown, New York, puts finishing touches on his sand sculpture Saturday at the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Visitors to the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park in Michigan City were amazed at the details in the impressive sculptures.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
A 70-ton sand sculpture pays tribute to sponsors of the inaugural Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
The back side of semi-pro sculptor Dottie Willison's creation proclaims, "Art is not a crime." Willison is from Sandusky, Michigan.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Artists who created sand sculptures at Washington Park in Michigan City this weekend signed their 70-ton joint creation, which included a replica of the lighthouse and sponsors' logos.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Sand sculptor Bruce Peck, of Sarasota, Florida, works on his elephant sculpture.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Semi-pro sculptor Scott Triplett, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, works on "Inktoxicologist."
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Semi-pro sand sculptor Bob May of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, works on a giant fish.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
A 70-ton sand sculpture pays tribute to sponsors of the inaugural Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Semi-pro sand sculptor Marcie Cowles, of Louisville, Ohio, works on a second giraffe for her Noah's Ark sculpture. Cowles credited fellow sculptor Laurie Tournoux for being a mentor.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Christy Atkinson, of Franklin, Texas, works on her sand sculpture, "I can't believe I at the whole thing!" on Saturday.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Visitors to the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park in Michigan City were amazed at the details in the impressive sculptures.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Lisa Feuless, of Ovid, Michigan, works on her "Gnome Home" sculpture.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Visitors to the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park in Michigan City were amazed at the details in the impressive sculptures.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Dottie Willison, of Sandusky, Michigan, works on her "Art is not a crime" sculpture.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Visitors to the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park in Michigan City were amazed at the details in the impressive sculptures.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Marianne van dn Brock, of Key West, Florida, works on "The Weather is Here."
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Professional sand sculptor Laurie Tournoux, of Navarre, Ohio, works on "The Little Engine That Could." She changed direction, literally, on the design when she realized the train should go uphill and not downhill.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Bruce Peck, of Sarasota, Florida, works on his "Irrelephantly Titled" sculpture.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Semi-pro sand sculptor Bob May of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, works on a giant fish.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Semi-pro sand sculptor Marcie Cowles, of Louisville, Ohio, works on a her Noah's Ark sculpture.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Visitors to the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park in Michigan City were amazed at the details in the impressive sculptures.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Visitors to the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park in Michigan City were amazed at the details in the impressive sculptures.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Professional sand sculptor Laurie Tournoux, of Navarre, Ohio, shares a laugh while talking about her creations, including "The Little Engine That Could," which she created this weekend at the inaugural Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Visitors to the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park in Michigan City were amazed at the details in the impressive sculptures.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Lisa Feuless, of Ovid, Michigan, works on her "Gnome Home" sculpture.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Visitors to the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park in Michigan City were amazed at the details in the impressive sculptures.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
A 70-ton sand sculpture greeted visitors to the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park in Michigan City this weekend. All the sculptures were destroyed at the end of the festival as a safety measure.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Visitors to the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park in Michigan City were amazed at the details in the impressive sculptures.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
A sculptor creates a mouse under the watchful eyes of an owl for his "Three Not-so-blind Mice" sculture.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Marianne van den Broek, of Key West, Florida, works on an eagle sculpture.
Doug Ross, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!