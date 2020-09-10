Well-known East Chicago homeless man found dead; coroner searches for family

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — Police found a deceased man who was described as a well-known member of the East Chicago community. He had been known to be living in the city homeless for more than a year, police said.

Jesus Mendez Suarez, 59, died Thursday morning and the Lake County coroner’s office is searching for his family members.

At 6:45 a.m. Thursday police were called to do a welfare check on a report of a man lying in a parking lot at 2100 E. Columbus Drive, said police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

Police found Suarez dead lying face-down on the east side of a building. Police were able to identify him from past contact they've had with him.

Rivera said Suarez had been sleeping by the building for more than a year, repeatedly refusing assistance or services to find shelter.

“He was well-known in the community as a quiet person who never bothered anybody,” Rivera said. “Many people in the community would check on him and provide him with food and clothing.”

East Chicago resident Ricardo Moreno said Suarez was a veteran of the Navy. Moreno said he has known of Suarez living in the city for 30 years. The man frequented Subway and McDonald's, where employees came to know him well.