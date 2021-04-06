Woman who died in crash into Luke gas pump is identified

EAST CHICAGO — A woman who died Sunday after an SUV struck a gas pump at a Luke gas station has been identified.

Vashnie L. Willis, 35, of Gary was pronounced dead about 5:06 p.m. that day at St. Catherine Hospital, a Lake County coroner's office news release states.

The release listed Willis' manner of death and nature of injury as pending.

An eyewitness said multiple people tried to pull Willis from the SUV after the crash at the Luke gas station at 5695 Indianapolis Blvd., The Times previously reported.

East Chicago police and firefighters responded to the scene about 4:15 p.m.

A burned-out SUV and burned gas pump could be seen Sunday afternoon.

No other gas pumped appeared to be involved in the fire.

East Chicago police have not yet released additional information on the crash, citing an ongoing investigation.

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.