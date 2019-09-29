EAST CHICAGO — The annual budget approval process is underway, and public hearings were conducted in conjunction with a recent City Council meeting to allow for comment on the 2020 civil city and sanitary district budgets.
No members of the public took the opportunity to speak, and ordinances setting appropriations and tax rates for the budgets were approved on second reading by votes of 7-0.
Both ordinances are expected to be considered by the council on final reading on Oct. 14.
The proposed sanitary district budget general fund is $11.5 million.
The proposed civil city budget is $80.75 million, with $39.29 million of that total amount designated for the general fund.
"The total budget appropriating all funds, including property taxes and other fees, is about $111 million," City Council attorney John Bushemi said.
Jim Bennett, financial adviser to the city, said the civil city budget's general fund increased by $5.54 million over last year's budget, mostly because last year the city did an additional appropriation to fund work to be done on Indianapolis Boulevard.
"That project has been delayed," Bennett said. "We're doing key pieces of it, but we did not get to the part where the city's tax money would be necessary."
Bennett said since the money will not be spent this year; it was figured into the 2020 budget.
The council also approved, by a 7-0 vote on first reading, an ordinance that would fix salaries for the city's police and fire personnel for 2020.
Terms of the ordinance were not described at the meeting, but the council denied a request by Fire Chief Anthony Serna and Police Chief Hector Rosario to table the ordinance to allow time for discussion.
"The 2020 budget that I submitted didn't have any of the dollar amounts that are attached to a lot of the changes that are in the salary ordinance," Serna said.
Serna said the salary ordinance could have an effect on the fire department budget of $600,000 to $700,000.