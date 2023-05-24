EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has decided to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to give city employees what's called a premium bonus.

The ordinance is in the amount of $1.75 million.

This marks the third consecutive year the council has approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for premium pay.

In September 2021, $1.4 million was appropriated so full-time employees with five or more years of service received a payment of $3,000. Others received less.

Mayor Anthony Copeland said at that time the money was a reward for extraordinary service during the coronavirus pandemic.

In July 2022, an ordinance that appropriated $1.6 million was approved to allow a maximum bonus of $3,500 for city employees.

The premium pay is a permitted distribution of money received by the city as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Under the Act, all city employees designated as “essential workers” (in East Chicago all employees were designated essential) were entitled to receive additional hourly wages paid from the city’s ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery, according to Corp. Counsel Joseph Allegretti.

Assistant City Attorney Richard Morrisroe told the council a resolution it approved in late April allocated the money and allows a payment of up to $4,000 for city employees with five or more years of service, down to as little as $1,750 for those with less years.

"You have to put the resolution together with the ordinance," Morrisroe said.

The council approved that ordinance by an 8-0 vote at its first meeting in May.

The council also at that meeting heard a presentation from Pete Schwiegeraht, a senior vice president of development for Pivotal, a company that develops housing.

He spoke of a plan to add 28 new homes in the city's North Harbor neighborhood on Carey and Drummond streets.

He said residents would rent but then have the option of purchasing after 15 years.

"That's a pretty long time for them to rent to own," said Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th,

The council brought up other questions, including affordability and if East Chicago residents would be given preference.

Garcia said more meetings would be needed to get a better understanding of the project but Schwiegeraht said time would not allow for that, leaving the proposal in doubt.

Also, the council voted 8-0 to approve a memorial street naming for a resident who died in 2020.

Loretta Mosley lived on the 39th block of Carey Street, and it will now carry the name of Loretta Mosley Drive.

City Clerk Richard Medina read the resolution that said Mosley was born in 1970 and was a precinct committee person and the first female president of the Lakeshore Indiana Black Expo.

The resolution called Mosley " a giver who always cared about her community, including assisting her local food pantry, serving meals to anyone in need."