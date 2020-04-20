EC employee tests positive for coronavirus, co-workers notified, attorney says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAST CHICAGO — A city employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, a city attorney confirmed Monday.

City attorney Carla Morgan said East Chicago officials received notice late Friday that one employee tested positive for the respiratory illness COVID-19. To protect the patient's identity, she said that is as specific as she can be due to HIPPA privacy laws.

Before end of business day Friday, staff provided the appropriate notices to employees who may have come into contact with the employee and encouraged those employees to be tested, she said.

"This is the only employee who has tested positive thus far," she said.

Morgan said the city administration has encouraged employees to take advantage of free testing that's available during work hours.

"While numerous employees have taken advantage of this free testing during work hours beginning first thing this morning, a small number have refused," she said.

In a statement, Mayor Anthony Copeland stated the city is encouraging employees to be tested.