ECIER Foundation hosts inaugural holiday dinner

• Future Leaders - The program is geared toward middle school students to be empowered on how to become innovators and entrepreneurs at an early age.

• Gary Scholars, Innovators and Entrepreneurs - High school students are required to attend workshops, learn about various careers, innovation & entrepreneurship and meet with entrepreneurs. Producing the television show is a new feature for the students. Upon completion of the program students become eligible to receive a scholarship to attend a college or university of their choice.

• Alumni Program - Students attending college including college graduates become mentors to the current ECIER middle school and high school students. The alumni also become guest speakers for the foundation along with sharing their successes and challenges in college and their entrepreneurial businesses.

ECIER Foundation and the city of Gary partnered to engage in awarding scholarships to Gary Scholars to help empower today’s youth with a good education. Majestic Star Casino/Spectacle Entertainment provides the donation for the scholarships.

ECIER Foundation, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization created to educate and empower our youth about careers, innovation and entrepreneurship, to realize their potential and achieve their dreams

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.