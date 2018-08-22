Duneland Schools to organize an alumni association
The Duneland School Corporation would like to create an active Alumni Association to further foster a spirit of loyalty and to promote the general welfare of the school community. An alumni association would support the Duneland Schools and its goals, and strengthen the ties between alumni of Chesterton High School and all former township schools (Jackson, Liberty, Westchester and parts of Pine Township) that make-up the Duneland School District, and the community. The group is currently seeking Chesterton High School Alumni who would be interested in helping to form a healthy and active Alumni Association. Call Bridget Martinson at 219-983-3643 or email bmartinson@duneland.k12.in.us.
First day of school
Teachers at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point gathered for a prayer at 6:55 a.m. Shortly after, the doors were opened and a flood of students and parents poured into the building to start the first day of school. A similar tradition has been followed since the school opened in 1872. Preschool starts this week and the school is currently accepting new students for the 2018-2019 school year. To learn more about St. Mary’s School or schedule a tour, visit stmarycp.org/school or call 663-0676.
Teacher uses toothpaste to teach lesson
At St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point, third grade teacher, Rachel Skinner, began the school year with creative ideas, sticky toothpaste, and happy students. She organized a team building activity that was enjoyable and “hands-on” where the students squeezed out an entire tube of toothpaste as fast as they could. Next, the students used toothpicks to get as much toothpaste as possible back into the tube. After all the groups tried but failed to corral the toothpaste back into its tube, the class had an open discussion about hurtful words, which they called toothpaste words. Because just like the toothpaste, the children realized that once they said a hurtful (toothpaste) word, they can't take (or put) it back. Skinner wrote several of these words on the board and highlighted the importance of choosing appropriate words when expressing thoughts and feelings.
Meet the teachers
The Hanover Community School Corporation in Cedar Lake honored its tradition of welcoming new teachers to the Corporation every year with an orientation.
Superintendent, Mary Tracy-MacAulay welcomed the new teachers and staff members and shared a video by the late Rita Pierson, ““Every Kid Needs a Champion,” highlighting the importance of building relationships with students. “You will hear a lot of information today and over the course of the coming weeks. It will be a lot to absorb, so my message today to you is simple,” said Superintendent MacAulay. “Take good care of our kids; take time to get to know them, support them, and help move them forward, academically as well as emotionally."