Developmental Preschool open house
The Hobart Family will host a Preschool Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at 601 W. 40th Place. Experience what the Y Developmental Preschool program has to offer, meet the educators, tour the facility and learn about the other Y services available for our youth. Call 219-942-2183 ext. 14.
Valparaiso University Alumnus Supports Business Scholarship
A $1 million gift from the estate of Valparaiso University alumnus William “Bill” Schlender ’41 has boosted a scholarship fund he established in 2007. The preference of the William E. Schlender Endowed Scholarship Fund is to award need-based scholarships to College of Business students of the Lutheran faith who are in their junior or senior year. Schlender earned a bachelor of arts in business and economics from Valparaiso University. He went on to receive an MBA from the University of Denver and a Ph.D. in philosophy from The Ohio State University. His distinguished academic career included being a faculty member at Valpo’s College of Business from 1976 to 1986. During that he time, he was the initial recipient of the Richard E. Meier Professor of Management, which he held from 1983 until his retirement in 1986. Previously, he held the Lutheran Laymen’s League Professor of Business Ethics from 1976 to 1983. Bill Schlender’s gift supports Forever Valpo: The Campaign for Our Future, a $250 million endowment campaign that will secure permanent resources for student scholarships, faculty development and programs that prepare students for lives of leadership and service.
Scholarship Opportunity
The Lake County Extension Homemakers Association is accepting applications for the Lucile Smith Memorial Scholarship, which is offered annually. In addition to this scholarship, applications for the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association (state level) Career Advancement Scholarship are also available through the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association. To be eligible for the Lucile Smith Memorial Scholarship, applicant must be an Indiana resident 21 years of age or older, and a resident of Lake County for at least six months. Lucile Smith Memorial Scholarship applications must be received by March 1. To be eligible for the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association Scholarship, applicant must be a homemaker 25 years of age or older, and a resident of Indiana. Indiana Extension Homemakers Association Scholarship applications must be postmarked by March 15. Both scholarships require that the applicant has been admitted or cleared for admission to an academic or vocational school that is state licensed or accredited. Preference will be given to a person studying at an undergraduate level. For more information, or to request an application, contact the Lake County Purdue Extension at 219-755-3240 or e-mail Diana at dmcook@purdue.edu
MPA Geography Bee
Congratulations to the Morgan Park Academy class champions in grades 4-8 who competed in the National Geographic Bee on Jan. 23. The top three finishers, respectively, were Alexander Hendel, a fifth-grader from Beverly; Lauren Fifer, a sixth-grader from Beverly; and Riya Kapoor, an eighth-grader from Frankfort. As school champion, Hendel will take an online test to see if he qualifies to compete at the state level. Seventh-grader Kaylie Schmidt, of St. John, also competed.
Purdue Northwest hosts Spring Career Expo 2019 at Westville campus
WESTVILLE — Job-seeking alumni, students and community members are invited to attend Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Spring Career Expo 2019 on Feb. 22 in the Great Hall of the Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex (DSAC) on PNW’s Westville Campus. The expo will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to give students an opportunity to interact and build relationships with prospective employers. The event is free and open to all. For more information, contact the PNW Career Center at 219-989-2600 or visit pnw.edu/career-center/careerexpoemployer.
Guest speaker
HAMMOND — Roger Frechette, managing principal of Interface Engineering, will touch on many strategies currently being used in Net-Zero Energy buildings across the country when he comes to Purdue University Northwest (PNW) as the fourth speaker in the 2018-19 School of Engineering Distinguished Speaker Series. Frechette’s presentation is at 3 p.m. Feb. 22, at the Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation (CIVS) on the Purdue Northwest Hammond Campus, Room 115 in the Powers Building, 6937 Woodmar Ave. The event is free and open to the public.