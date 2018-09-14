Subscribe for 33¢ / day
homecoming block party
Lincoln Knauff, 5; Caleb Knauff, 8; and Finnegan Knauff, 2, all of Valparaiso, use chalk to draw on the pavement Wednesday at the Chesterton High School Homecoming Block Party. 

 Melissa Garcia, The Times

Homecoming Block Party 2018

The Duneland School community is invited to participate in the fourth annual Homecoming Block Party sponsored by the Chesterton High School Student Government from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Chesterton High School Music/Soccer parking lot. Visitors should enter the CHS Parking Lot entrance on 11th Street, as the CR 1050 Entrance will be closed to traffic.

Admission is $1 per person and all admissions earn one ticket. Additional tickets may be purchased. Events range from $1-$5 and include a bounce house, face painting, a teacher dunk tank, Henna tattoos, principal pie-in-face opportunity, kids’ games and more. There will also be a silent auction.

Food will be available from Desserts by Juliette, The Remade Kitchen, Kona Ice and Hot Diggity Dog, as well as concessions from student government.

