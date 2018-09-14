Homecoming Block Party 2018
The Duneland School community is invited to participate in the fourth annual Homecoming Block Party sponsored by the Chesterton High School Student Government from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Chesterton High School Music/Soccer parking lot. Visitors should enter the CHS Parking Lot entrance on 11th Street, as the CR 1050 Entrance will be closed to traffic.
Admission is $1 per person and all admissions earn one ticket. Additional tickets may be purchased. Events range from $1-$5 and include a bounce house, face painting, a teacher dunk tank, Henna tattoos, principal pie-in-face opportunity, kids’ games and more. There will also be a silent auction.
Food will be available from Desserts by Juliette, The Remade Kitchen, Kona Ice and Hot Diggity Dog, as well as concessions from student government.