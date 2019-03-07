International Day
CROWN POINT — Students in Rachel Skinner’s third grade class at St. Mary Catholic Community School were treated to a variety of delicious goodies. As part of her Social Studies lesson, students were encouraged to learn more about their own heritage and then bring in a dish for extra credit. The tasty treats included spaghetti and meatballs, Polish pastries, and a variety of other delicacies from around the world.
CMS Science Olympiad team qualifies for state
The Chesterton Middle School Science Olympiad team placed third in the Regional Science Olympiad Competition held at Indiana University Northwest this past weekend. This qualifies the team for the state event on March 16 at Indiana University in Bloomington.
Awards night
CHESTERTON — The staff, students and parents of the Chesterton High School Trojan Guard Marching Band celebrated the accomplishments of the group’s 2018 season by hosting their annual awards night at the school last month. The awards program recognizes and rewards the individual efforts that are an integral part of the success of the Trojan Guard. In recent years, the band has placed high in the Indiana State School Music Association’s Scholastic State Marching Band Finals including a first place championship in 2013 and 2015. In addition to the presentation of individual and group awards, the evening always includes a slide show presentation, and a recording of the students’ State performance so that the students and parents can look back on the many memories of their season.
Munster High senior honored for volunteer service with national award
Harshavardhan Sanaka, of Munster, a senior at Munster High School, has been honored for his exemplary volunteer service with a Certificate of Excellence from The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, and with a President’s Volunteer Service Award. The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards honors young people across America for outstanding volunteer service. Munster High School nominated Harshavardan for national honors this fall in recognition of his volunteer service. Harshavardan is active in numerous clubs and activities within the high school, including Science Olympiad, Creative Writing Club and Academic Super Bowl, but it is his volunteer work at Dyer hospital that earned this honor. Harshavardan has volunteered at the hospital as an assistant unit clerk over one hundred hours and hopes to one day become a doctor. Munster High School Principal, Mike Wells, had this to say about Harshavardan’s accomplishment, “He sets a fine example of what we ask of our students. His academics, selflessness and involvement are truly exemplary.”
Barker students win at Regional Science & Engineering Fair
Four Barker Middle School students took part in the 66th Annual Northwestern Indiana Science and Engineering Fair presented by Valparaiso University and ArcelorMittal USA. Seventh-grader Madison Gresham won several awards in the Junior Physical Science Division for her project, "Making Music with Bottles." They included: first place, Junior Physical Science Division ($250 and a gold medal); Broadcom Masters Award, Outstanding Project ($50 and an invitation to Broadcom's National Science Competition); Ford STEM Award Outstanding STEM Project, ($100). Gresham will advance to the Hoosier State Science & Engineering Fair in Indianapolis on March 30. Eighth-grader Kayla Campbell received an Honorable Mention in the Junior Physical Science Division. Other students who took part in the Science and Engineering Fair at Valparaiso University included Ashley McKinney and Kyra Krachinski.
Science Fair
St. John the Evangelist School hosts a science fair every year for middle schoolers as part of the STEM curriculum. Several St. John the Evangelist students went on to compete at the Northwestern Indiana Science and Engineering Fair hosted by Valparaiso University. Students from seventh and eight grade represented SJE at the Science Fair and presented science fair topics to judges.
Dominic Forrester - 1st Place in Biology Category, 'Most Promising Young Scholar' Award, and US Air Force Award - invited to advance to Indy
CJ Carlson - 2nd Place in Technology and Sciences Category, 'Broadcom Masters' Award - invited to advance to Indy
Raeann Risos - 2nd Place in Biological Life Sciences Category - invited to advance to Indy
Julia Simantirakis - 3rd Place in Biological and Life Sciences, US Navy Award
Ines Caballes - No placement but participated at the fair
MCHS Band Members Win Gold, Silver at State
Michigan City High School band students Anna-Lisse Lenard (flute) and Isaiah Barczak (tuba) received Gold ratings on music of the highest difficulty level at the Indiana State School Music Association's District Solo and Ensemble Contest, which was held in January at Kankakee Valley Middle School. The instrumentalists then advanced to the State finals Solo and Ensemble Competition in Indianapolis on Feb. 23 where Lenard again received a gold rating and Barczak earned silver.
Drug addction counselor talks at Duneland schools
As part of the school corporation’s drug prevention efforts, the Duneland School Corporation invited drug addiction counselor and long-term recovering addict, Herb Stepherson to speak to the freshman class at Chesterton High School (CHS) and the eighth grade class at Chesterton Middle School. The presentation was focused on preventing young people from falling into the world of drug abuse and addiction. Like some adolescents, Stepherson’s exposure and experimentation began in his early to mid-teens. His first chemical experience was with tobacco followed by his experimentation with everything he could get his hands on. Because of his substance use disorder, he found himself in many impossible and dire situations including jail, homelessness, overdoses and depression.
Enbridge Summer Engineering Camp
HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) and Enbridge are partnering to offer summer enrichment camps for middle and high school students interested in learning more about engineering disciplines. The Purdue Northwest Enbridge Summer Engineering Camps will take place in June on the PNW Hammond Campus and will introduce students to fundamental concepts of civil, mechanical, electrical and computer engineering through hands-on, laboratory and classroom experiences. PNW offers engineering degree programs in all four disciplines. Student participants will not only engage in activities that explore various areas of engineering, but learn team building, computer-aided engineering and decision-making. All materials will be provided and attendees will interact with current PNW students and faculty. Awards will be presented at the end of each camp during a closing ceremony Friday afternoon. The camp for middle school students is June 10-14 and the high school camp is June 17-21. Sessions at both camps meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Students must be entering sixth grade or higher in fall 2019 to be eligible to attend and a letter of recommendation from a teacher, counselor or principal is required. The application deadline is May 17 and cost per student is $295. Call 219-989-2472 or Dyan.Murphy@pnw.edu.