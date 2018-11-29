IU Northwest FIRST Lego League Qualifying Tournament Results 2018
GARY — The 12th annual FIRST LEGO League Indiana Qualifying Tournament took place at IU Northwest. Twenty-six teams from northern Indiana competed for seven spots in the championship tournament, which will take place Dec. 1 at Purdue University Fort Wayne. In the qualifying tournament, there were 10 teams from Hammond, four teams from Michigan City, three teams from Hobart, two teams from New Carlisle, and one each from Griffith, Whiting, Munster, Cedar Lake, Schererville, South Bend and Highland. In addition, a Junior FIRST Lego League (Jr. FLL) Showcase was also featured. Jr. FLL is for children ages 6-9. FIRST LEGO League is an international competition in which teams of elementary and middle school students work as a team to program a NXT Lego robot.
Congratulations spell bowl team
MERRILLVILLE — Congratulations to the Iddings Spell Bowl team and coaches Bobbie Jean Johnson and Dave Demmon on placing sixth across the state in the fourth grade (yellow) division of the Area Elementary Spell Bowl competition held earlier this month. The team got a score of 44 out of a possible 56. The announcement of statewide results was delayed due to inclement weather that delayed some competitions across the state. Iddings will be receiving a team certificate from the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) for their accomplishment. Three students received perfect scores (7) and one received a near perfect (6).
Salk Elementary's Jordan Brame finishes 5K
MERRILLVILLE — Jordan Brame has overcome obstacles in his life and recently completed his first 5K race. He was born at 30 weeks and spent the first two months of his life in the hospital. During that time, he had a stroke which caused him to have limited mobility on his right side. Due to that, he always has to wear a brace on his right foot. However, his obstacles did not deter him from joining Salk Elementary School’s Let Me Run after-school club. He trained for seven weeks in preparation for the big race. During longer practice runs, he struggled, but worked hard and never gave up. The other boys would cheer him on and even ran laps with him. He ran in the “Thank God for Pets” 5K race at the Lake County Fairgrounds. It took him 82-minutes to finish the race, but he finished.
One City One Sound set for Dec. 6
Festive music will fill the air as more than 900 vocalists and instrumentalists kick off the holiday season at the Michigan City Area Schools’ "One City, One Sound" concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Michigan City High School gymnasium. Admission is free, however, all are encouraged to bring a canned good/nonperishable food item for the Salvation Army. Monetary donations to the Salvation Army will also be accepted that evening.