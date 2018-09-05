Library donation to Yost
Several Yost Elementary retirees donated more than $300 to the Yost Elementary Library Media Center to purchase books for the school. The donation was collected by the retirees in honor of former teacher Sharon Sufana who taught at Yost for 40 years and who recently passed away. The books that are purchased will have bookplates in Sufana’s memory.
New traffic patterns, morning greeters
bring happy faces at Liberty Elementary
The Duneland School Corp. recently completed a new traffic lane and bus turnaround at Liberty Elementary and have incorporated a new traffic pattern this week. The new traffic lane at Liberty Elementary allows for parents to drop off their children on the south side of the building at Entrance 4 while bus drop-off is being conducted on the west side of the building at Door 8.
In addition, the school has also incorporated a special student Sunshine Welcoming Crew on rainy days. These Liberty’s leaders were ready on Wednesday morning to greet those students being dropped off with an umbrella.
ESL comes to Lake Station schools
Neighbors' Educational Opportunities (NEO) adult education program offers free English as a Second Language classes in Lake Station. An information session will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Thomas Edison Jr./Sr. High School, 2204 Parkside Ave. Call 219-850-4448.