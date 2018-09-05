Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Library donation to Yost

Pictured are Yost retirees with Tammy Socausky’s fourth-grade class. Front row, left to right, Haleigh Williamson, Hannah Welch, Riley Bigham, Kristianna Spencer, Ogden Underwood, Wyatt Born, Brayden Barnes, Jayden Rheinholtz, Isabelle Manns and Bryan Huseman. Row 2, Stella Karriman, Kaydence Louthan, Lily Linsemeyer, Sylis Wilfinger, Sam Smith, Emma Anning, Amber Smith, Bradyn Losinski, Aiden Kurek, Aaron Dokmanovic and Hannah Loving. Row 3, Yost Media Specialist Kris Borrelli, retirees Marilyn Spencer, Mary Jo Keck, Wendy Courtney, Brenda Gudenschwager and Joan Sosbe. Back row, retirees Wendy Smith, Connie Hamilton, Gayle Vogan, Deb Imhof, Kim Maple, Denise Soliday, Carol Meyer, Helen Hogan, Ken Miller and Yost Principal Josh Huwig.

 Provided

Several Yost Elementary retirees donated more than $300 to the Yost Elementary Library Media Center to purchase books for the school. The donation was collected by the retirees in honor of former teacher Sharon Sufana who taught at Yost for 40 years and who recently passed away. The books that are purchased will have bookplates in Sufana’s memory.

New traffic patterns, morning greeters

bring happy faces at Liberty Elementary

The Duneland School Corp. recently completed a new traffic lane and bus turnaround at Liberty Elementary and have incorporated a new traffic pattern this week. The new traffic lane at Liberty Elementary allows for parents to drop off their children on the south side of the building at Entrance 4 while bus drop-off is being conducted on the west side of the building at Door 8.

In addition, the school has also incorporated a special student Sunshine Welcoming Crew on rainy days. These Liberty’s leaders were ready on Wednesday morning to greet those students being dropped off with an umbrella.

ESL comes to Lake Station schools

Neighbors' Educational Opportunities (NEO) adult education program offers free English as a Second Language classes in Lake Station. An information session will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Thomas Edison Jr./Sr. High School, 2204 Parkside Ave. Call 219-850-4448.

