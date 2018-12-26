Open house and pancake breakfast
CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point will host two open house events in January. Attendees will have an opportunity to tour the school and meet the faculty and staff. An evening open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23. On Jan. 27 the school hold its annual open house and pancake breakfast from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the office at 219-663-0676. Call today to receive a certificate for a complimentary pancake breakfast for your family along with your school tour.
Westchester robotics team headed to state tournament
CHESTERTON — Westchester Intermediate School had three teams compete at the Cooks Corners Robotics Tournament on Dec. 8. The teams finished in first, fourth and eleventh place, respectively. The first place team, in an alliance with South Haven, ended the finals round with the highest score. This qualifies their team to participate in the State Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 9.
Annual food drive
CROWN POINT — The Christmas spirit spread around last week at St. Mary Catholic Community School thanks to Polar Express Day and holiday treats, but also in the food piled high in the gym hallway. The families at St. Mary Catholic Community School donated almost 1,400 pounds of food to God’s Groceries, the food pantry at St. Mary’s Parish which was filled to the brim. The Student Council worked hard to gather donations and organize the food. Approximately 3,000 more pounds of the food was packed up and delivered, by the students, to Catholic Charities in Gary where it will be distributed to families within the Region who need food for the holidays.
Helping with art projects
Andrean High School’s art club, led by Sammy Listro, came to visit St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point. The art club worked on Christmas projects with the first and third grades. Several St. Mary School alumni came back for the visit.