Rising Wildbots
The first outing for the newly formed Hanover Central Middle School robotics team in Cedar Lake met the goals of its coaches, and received a “Rising Star Award” in the process.
“Last year, Jane Ball Elementary School started their robotics club. Knowing that students would be moving up to the Middle School, and with my interest in STEM, I was definitely open to the idea of a Hanover Central Middle School robotics team,” said Hanover Wildbots Coach Carrie Dwyer. “I love that it provides an extracurricular activity for students who may not be interested in participating in sports.”
The 15-member Hanover Middle School Wildbots Team, coached by Dwyer and fellow teacher Ashley Jones participated in a two-month long practice season before it got down to 10 members who would compete at the First Lego League competition. The team created an unmanned space vacuum that could withstand the harsh conditions of space, collect and compress space junk and reduce the threat to spacecraft.
Purdue Northwest offers free robotics camp Jan. 2-4
HAMMOND — A free three-day robotics camp is being offered to high school students over the winter recess, Jan. 2-4, by Purdue University Northwest’s College of Technology. Encouraging motivated students in grades 9-12 to pursue an interest in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), students will participate in fun robotics activities including games and competitions that will provide valuable experience in industrial robotic programming and robotic simulations to offer greater insight into STEM disciplines and careers. Over the three days the camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Room 134 of the Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center building, 7150 Indianapolis Blvd. on the Hammond Campus. Registrations must be made online at www.pnw.edu/et and received by Dec. 16.
Buddy Bench donated to Brummitt
CHESTERTON — Every year NIPSCO has Power Delivery Leadership Symposium where management personnel spend the day learning leadership strategies, professional development and a community service activity. John Dudek, a Brummitt parent and NIPSCO employee, along with Vice President of Power Delivery Ben Felton, were on the planning committee that helped push out the buddy bench project. The buddy bench helps NIPSCO produce something that could be provided to schools across their service territory. A total of 20 benches were donated to schools from Angola to Crown Point and south to Monticello.
Mount Carmel High School surpasses $50,000 goal during Giving Tuesday
CHICAGO — During Giving Tuesday Month Carmel High School surpassed its $50,000 goal by receiving $61,790. This money will go directly into the Men of Carmel Fund which provides tuition assistance to students in need and focuses on the spiritual development of our students through ministry and service. It also supports our co-curricular activities, including our 30 clubs and student organizations.