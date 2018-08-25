Annual yearbook signing party
St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point held its annual Back-to-School Ice Cream Social and Yearbook Signing Party. Yearbooks were distributed by teachers and popsicles were handed out by the Home and School Association with a group of parent volunteers.
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana Receives donation and more from Gamma Phi Beta
Gamma Phi Beta at Valparaiso University demonstrated their commitment to supporting Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana with a donation of $800. The sorority raised the funds by hosting a sand volleyball tournament on campus last fall. The tournament was part of a national Gamma Phi Beta fundraising effort called “Moonball,” specifically held to support GOTR programming nationally and locally. GOTR is a physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls in third through eighth grade. Program participants develop their confidence, learn about building healthy relationships and participate in a community service project, while preparing to complete a 5K.
“The continued support of Gamma Phi Beta, as both a national and local sponsor, helps us to continue to offer the GOTR program to girls throughout Northwest Indiana,” said Jill Schlueter-Kim, executive director. “The Gamma Phi Beta chapter at VU goes above and beyond by also hosting and coaching a GOTR team on campus, and volunteering at our local 5K events. They are great role models for our girls, and wonderful examples of giving back to their community.”