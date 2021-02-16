Education roundup

Miami University

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence.

Region students who made that list include the following:

Aidan Li of Chesterton

Cara Kroeger of Chesterton

Meredith Hansen of Valparaiso

Nick Hanson of Valparaiso

University of Findlay

The dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Reece Crossin of Valparaiso has been named to the list.

University of Nebrasks-Lincoln

Nearly 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Munster resident Daniel James Cappo, graduate student in the College of Business and a Master of Professional Accountancy has been named to that list.

