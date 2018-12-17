Try 1 month for 99¢

Generosity and kindness For Christmas

CEDAR LAKE — The Lincoln Elementary School student council carried on a now five-year-old tradition of giving, with their annual initiative to provide a full Christmas to a family in need. To raise funds for the event, the council hosted a PJ and Stuffed Animal Day earlier this month. Each participating child paid $1 to wear their pajamas to school or to bring their favorite stuffed animal to class. Students could also pay $2 to do both. The generosity of the students, families and Lincoln family raised $1,026 to use for a family in need.

Thirty student council members descended upon Target in St. John and purchased five carts of goodies for thier family, with the help of council sponsors Katie Chambers and Debra Meekma.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.