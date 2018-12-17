Generosity and kindness For Christmas
CEDAR LAKE — The Lincoln Elementary School student council carried on a now five-year-old tradition of giving, with their annual initiative to provide a full Christmas to a family in need. To raise funds for the event, the council hosted a PJ and Stuffed Animal Day earlier this month. Each participating child paid $1 to wear their pajamas to school or to bring their favorite stuffed animal to class. Students could also pay $2 to do both. The generosity of the students, families and Lincoln family raised $1,026 to use for a family in need.
Thirty student council members descended upon Target in St. John and purchased five carts of goodies for thier family, with the help of council sponsors Katie Chambers and Debra Meekma.