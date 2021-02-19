Education roundup

Manchester University

Manchester University congratulates 62 pharmacy doctoral students who were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List.

They include Talaha Ahmad of Crown Point, Lauren Ahrendt of Valparaiso, Brittany Fields of Michigan City, Megan Gushrowski of Michigan City and Stephanie Subart of Hobart

Saint Francis University

More than 750 Saint Francis University students made one of the Fall 2020 Honors Lists: President's or Dean's. To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President's) or 3.500 (Dean's) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

Marissa Metcalfe, a nursing student from Dyer, was named to the Dean's List

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

The criteria for the WPI Dean's List differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean's List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.