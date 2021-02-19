 Skip to main content
Education roundup
Manchester University

Manchester University congratulates 62 pharmacy doctoral students who were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List.

They include Talaha Ahmad of Crown Point, Lauren Ahrendt of Valparaiso, Brittany Fields of Michigan City, Megan Gushrowski of Michigan City and Stephanie Subart of Hobart 

Saint Francis University

More than 750 Saint Francis University students made one of the Fall 2020 Honors Lists: President's or Dean's. To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President's) or 3.500 (Dean's) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

Marissa Metcalfe, a nursing student from Dyer, was named to the Dean's List

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

The criteria for the WPI Dean's List differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean's List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Nathan Jackson of Dyer, class of 21 and majoring in Robotics Engineering, was named to the list as was Nathaniel Klingensmith of Schererville, class of 22, majoring in Computer Science.

Culver-Stockton

Marlon Brown, a senior at LaPorte High School in LaPorte, was awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship for four years, at Culver-Stockton College.

Valdosta State University 

Jennifer DeGrauwe of Lansing has earned the Master of Library and Information from Valdosta State University.

DePauw University

Noah Schuster of LaPorte has received a degree from DePauw University.

Millikin University

Several Region students have been named to the Dean's List at Millikin University.

They include Joselynn Ali of South Holland, Erika Caston of Valparaiso, Emmanuel Davis of Lansing, Steven Klenk of Highland, Emma Lewandowski of Crown Point, Stephanie Oliver of Cedar Lake, and Priscilla Sabourin of Chesterton.

Ithaca College

Benjamin Basem of Schererville has been named to the Dean's List at Ithaca College.

Wheaton College

John Barth of Highland has been named to the Dean's List at Wheaton College.

